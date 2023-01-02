College Football Bowl Games on January 2 – Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl and more | How to Watch, Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

The last full day of college football Bowl games is set for Monday, with a couple of historic bowls set to get underway with some exciting matchups.

#16 Tulane Green Wave vs. #10 USC Trojans

Time : 1 p.m. ET

Where : AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling

The Trojans were one win away from heading to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. However, a stunning loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game sent USC well outside of the top four, but will at least be playing in a New Year’s Bowl for the first time since they won the Rose Bowl back in 2017. Led by their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, the Trojans will look to improve on their 34-20 all-time record in Bowl games. This will be just their third Cotton Bowl appearance, and first since 2017.

For the first time in 24 years, the Green Wave won their conference. The surprising Tulane Squad ran through the American Athletic Conference, going 7-1 in conference play, beating up UCF in the Championship game earlier last month. This will be the program’s first New Year’s Bowl since their meeting with Texas A&M in the 1940 Sugar Bowl.

The Trojans have beaten the Green Wave in two of their three all-time meetings, although their last encounter came back in 1946.

MY PICK: USC wins, 42-28

#11 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. #8 Utah Utes

Time : 5 pm ET

Where : Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling

The Granddaddy of Them All is set to host another traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Matchup on Monday.

As I stated previously, the Utes put together an exceptional season, capping it off with a surprising conference championship. After stunning Oregon in the Pac-12 title game last season, Utah repeated the feat by taking down USC this season, punching their ticket to their second consecutive Rose Bowl. The Utes had a battle with Ohio State last year, losing in a wild 48-45 shootout. All-time, Utah is 17-7 in Bowl games.

With the Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines making the CFP, the door opened for the Nittany Lions, who finished third in the ultra-competitive Big Ten East, to represent the conference in Pasadena. Unfortunately, it was those two schools that kept Penn State away from a potential title, as the Nittany Lions’ losses to the Buckeyes and Wolverines were their only two losses on the season.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

MY PICK: Penn State wins, 37-30

OTHER BOWLS

(All times ET)

#22 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (ReliaQuest Bowl, 12 p.m., ESPN2)

#17 LSU Tigers vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m., ABC)

