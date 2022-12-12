College football Bowl game opt outs and the 2023 NFL Draft – VSiN Exclusive News – News

High-profile players skipping Bowl games to prepare for the NFL

Want to know if there are opt outs in a Bowl game? Look no further than the line movement or lines that look to be deliberately lower than where you think they would be. We haven’t gotten official announcements from players like Bryce Young and Will Anderson (Alabama), Jordan Addison (USC), Bijan Robinson (Texas) or Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), but we’ve seen plenty of them.

One game greatly affected by opt outs is right here in our backyard with the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 between Florida and Oregon State. QB Anthony Richardson is the biggest of the names on the list and Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard are Follow The Money to talk about why Richardson at 75/1 to be the No. 1 overall pick isn’t a bad bet and some other players high on his 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Other players that have opted out of the Bowl season include Kentucky QB Will Levis, Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, Penn State LB Joey Porter Jr., four Oklahoma players, including RB Eric Gray and Offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison, South Carolina DB Cam Smith and Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson.

Those aren’t the only ones and more will be coming, so keep your ears and eyes open as the Bowl games approach.

Also, be sure to check out this year’s VSiN Bowl Betting Guidewhich is chock full of strategies and wagering Insights for the Bowl season.

Host Tim Murray and VSiN betting Analyst Adam Burke talked about opt ​​outs and transfers on the latest edition VSiN College Football Betting Podcast.

Related Bowl Games

Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State (-11, 51)

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State (-7.5, 65.5) Texas Bowl: Ole Miss (-3.5, 69.5) vs. Texas Tech Gator Bowl: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame (-3, 52) Music City Bowl: Iowa (-2, 31.5) at Kentucky

