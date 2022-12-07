College football Bowl confidence pools 2022-23: Top picks, predictions, rankings from experts on 20-8 roll

College football Bowl season is here but the continued Transformation of the sport has added a lot of distractions to Bowl season with players choosing to opt out, a lively transfer Portal and programs beginning to think ahead to the expanded College Football Playoff. But for the players who show up, playing in a Bowl game is one of the Defining Moments of a Collegiate career. The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off their first 10-win season since 2003 and would love to finish the year on a high note as they take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl.

The latest college football Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 7-point favorites despite the fact that their starting quarterback DJ Uiagalalei has entered the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Alabama is a four-point lead over Kansas State in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl. Does that mean you should be cautious with the Crimson Tide in your Bowl confidence picks? Before Entering any college football Bowl confidence pools, be sure to see the college football Picks from SportsLine’s Matt Severance.

Matt Severance is a well-connected Writer and handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He wrapped up the 2022 college football regular season as one of SportsLine’s top experts, ending the year on a 20-8 run on his college football picks, returning over $1,100 to $100 bettors during that span. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Severance’s college football Bowl picks. He has analyzed each Bowl Matchup and ordered each game by level of confidence. He’s only sharing his final Picks over at SportsLine.

Top college football Bowl confidence predictions

One of the top 2022-23 college football Bowl confidence Picks from Severance: He likes the No. 15 Oregon Ducks to knock off the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Both programs are coming off nine-win seasons, but Oregon fell short of earning a trip to the Pac-12 title game after an end-of-season loss to Oregon State. Meanwhile, North Carolina lost the ACC Championship Game against Clemson 39-10.

Bo Nix and Drake Maye were two of the most productive quarterbacks in college football this season, but the North Carolina defense has been terrible down the stretch. The Tar Heels allowed 90 points during a three-game losing streak to end the year and have given up at least 21 points in every game but one this season. Oregon head Coach Dan Lanning has stated that he’s expecting Nix to play and that’s a big reason why Severance is Backing the Ducks at the Holiday Bowl.

Meanwhile, the expert also points out that Maye has been struggling of late, throwing four interceptions and just one touchdown during the three-game losing streak. North Carolina is carrying no momentum and Oregon will have a point to prove to cap off Lanning’s first year at the helm with a 10th win. See who else to pick here.

How to make college football Bowl confidence Picks

Severance also is extremely high on an extremely Overlooked team that is set to knock off an SEC powerhouse. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2022 Bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed. You can see who it is, and get every pick, for every game at SportsLine.

So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what team outside a Power 5 conference do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football Bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won’t disappoint, all from the No. 1 college football expert who crushed sportsbooks this season.