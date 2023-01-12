College football bold predictions — on and off the field — in 2023 and beyond

The 2023 college football season promises to provide drama on the field, but next fall will be a time of major transition, too.

This year is the last of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it will also be the final year without the new-look Big Ten and SEC super conferences. Meanwhile, the NCAA installs a new president to navigate NIL and antitrust waters, and the Big Ten will hire a new conference commissioner.

What else is on the horizon? News of major conference realignment dominated the last two summers. That will likely happen again, but this time with the Pac-12 adding programs.

The new year awaits us in college football, so I chatted with industry sources and decided to make a few predictions for the upcoming year. Here’s what the crystal ball reveals:

Forget USC for a moment. Maybe we’ve been looking at the wrong Pac-12 team to break through in the College Football Playoff.

Washington was what USC should have been in 2022 with an explosive offense and an improving defense, which returns its top pass rushers next season. Kalen DeBoer, who went from the NAIA to Fresno State to Washington, won 11 games in his first season leading the Huskies. He Returns a Wealth of talent, particularly on offense.

Washington Returns the nation’s No. 1 offense and quarterback (passer rating), adds four 4-star talents from the transfer portal, including running back Dillon Johnson, and has arguably the best Coach on the West Coast. Also, they’re not afraid to make tackles like Alex Grinch’s unit at USC.

Give me the Huskies to win the Pac-12, which is loaded like never before at quarterback with returning starters Caleb Williams, Cam Rising, Bo Nix and others.

Florida State has been trending towards an ACC Championship for the last two seasons, and in 2023 the Seminoles will break through as champions.

The Seminoles return Heisman Trophy candidate Jordan Travis at quarterback and, in a bit of a surprise, top pass rusher Jared Verse is also back in the fold. The Seminoles also continue to win in the Transfer Portal, where their class Ranks No. 1 nationally with nine commitments and also has the best quality stars with an average rating of 91.4.

The time to reflect has arrived at Clemson, where stubbornness may soon lead to the first non-10-win season at the school since 2009.

Dabo Swinney‘s leadership has worked for more than a decade but in the Transfer Portal era, he has refused to evolve and in doing so has left the Tigers on the precipice of a major Rebuilding year this fall. The Tigers lose four stars from their defense to the NFL, including Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy in the trenches, and three more on offense. Meanwhile, Swinney refuses to use the Portal to fill holes.

When both Tony Elliott and Brent Venables left the program last offseason, Swinney promoted from within, with poor results. The defense underperformed last season under first-year coordinator Wes Goodwin. The offense was a mess, leading to Brandon Streeter’s surprising firing on Thursday. Quarterback play was up and down, but DJ Uiagalelei wasn’t the reason Clemson missed the playoff for the second year in a row. The Tigers lack elite, superstar receivers, which is what drove them to Championships in the eras of Tajh Boyd, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson. A new Offensive Coordinator — who will surely be an outside hire — might be the program’s only hope of staving off a fall.

Oklahoma and Texas are looking to leave the Big 12 at the start of the 2024 academic year, one year earlier than initially targeted. The Big 12, SEC and its media partners must hammer out a deal to allow the early departure, but the feeling here is that it will happen and an announcement will occur sometime in the fall.

Leadership in the Big 12 is ready and willing to allow the two schools to leave early, and a buyout of some sort – or a TV buyout that will compensate the conference for its one-year loss of media Inventory – is expected to be agreed upon if one is presented. The key here is FOX and whether the network tries to slow the momentum towards an early departure to the ESPN-backed SEC. Most of those details can be finalized this spring and summer, which I refer to as the “business season” for college athletics.

College athletics and politics are linking hands once again, and that might actually be a good thing for the future of the NCAA. I expect clear and proper NIL legislation to be developed by the end of the calendar year.

Incoming NCAA president Charlie Baker, the outgoing Governor of Massachusetts, will begin his new gig in Indianapolis in March. Why does this matter? The NCAA has had its backside kicked for its ineptness as rules Enforcers and for its inability to steer the organization – and its member institutions – through the Massive changes within the Collegiate model since the start of the Pandemic in 2020. The Supreme Court Embarrassed the NCAA and president Mark Emmert in 2021 with a damning 9-0 ruling against the NCAA in the Alston case last summer. Meanwhile, Congress has been no help in developing proper NIL legislation to bring some sense of lawful uniformity to what has turned into an adjacent pay-for-play model with little-to-no oversight and regulation on the state level.

Baker, a Republican Governor in a state ruled by Democrats, is viewed by many as a uniter and a do-gooder in political circles and will be in charge of Uniting the NCAA’s interests with the multiple approaches – all political in nature, of course – utilized in Washington, DC The NCAA and all of its schools want guidance from the government and Baker figures to give them the best chance of successfully navigating those waters.

The Advent of two windows on the recruiting calendar for the transfer Portal has compounded logistics for coaches across the country in December during the early signing period.

AFCA executive director Todd Berry said in January the recruiting calendar has become “chaotic,” but that’s mostly from the coaches’ own doing. After all, they proposed the new transfer Portal windows (Dec. 5 through Jan. 19 and May 1-15).

“We have some concerns about the first one being this long, but we do think this is really good for the student athletes,” Berry said.

The coaches want to move the early signing date to the first Wednesday in December or possibly the week after Thanksgiving. It’s not exactly clear, however, if that would alleviate the stress of signing a 20-man class from the high school ranks while also focusing on the end of the regular season, a 12-team College Football Playoff, the always-wild coaching Carousel and the opening of the transfer Portal in mid-December.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey believes the early signing period should be scrapped, which would leave the first Wednesday in February as the Lone signing day. That makes sense and would certainly alleviate some of the stress. “There was a notion that we needed these long windows to alleviate pressure. I think we created pressure for young people,” he told The Athletic recently.

Maybe we should abandon signing day windows altogether and allow high school players to sign at any point during their senior year?

The feeling here is that the entire recruiting calendar needs to be scrapped and a new one instituted before the 2024-25 academic year. The question is whether there are already too many cooks in the kitchen to see through the smoke. The best way to put out the fire is to let it burn itself out and rebuild.

“We’re trying to find more timeframes for dead periods,” Berry said. “I mean, we want to be with our own players, rather than being out recruiting.”

How burned out are coaches? Many canceled plans to attend the AFCA convention in January because of the need to stay on their campuses to host recruits from the Transfer Portal. Only 38 head coaches attended the FBS meetings on the final day of the convention, where senior staff members were few and far between in the hallways of the Charlotte Convention Center. That wasn’t the case a few years ago.

The Pac-12 will agree to a Gigantic media rights deal worth more than the reported $2.2 billion ESPN and FOX will pay the Big 12.

The Pac-12 and Big 12 have fought publicly and privately about which conference is worth more in the media market, but the truth is that the Big 12 is in a much stronger position despite losing Texas and OU to the SEC. The Pac-12, however, is more willing to sell the majority of its media rights to a streamer like Amazon, which will allow the conference to cash in for short-term gains that will Trump the Big 12’s payday with over-the-air broadcasters.

That could and should help the Pac-12 as it attempts to expand to 12 or 14 teams, but don’t expect that to happen until the conference agrees to a new media deal.