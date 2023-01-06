College football ‘bleeds’ UGA’s Stetson Bennett, not USC’s Caleb Williams or Alabama’s Bryce Young: Josh Pate

Stetson Bennett’s journey from walk-on to starting quarterback on a Georgia team favored to become the College Football Playoff’s first repeat Champion is more connected to the “tradition and history” of the sport than the campaigns of USC’s Caleb Williams and Alabama’s Bryce Young, according to 247Sports’ Josh Pate.

“If you cut college football open, if you cut the tradition and history of this game open — it’s not Bryce Young or Caleb Williams that bleed out,” Pate said on Late Kick. “God bless those guys, but you can see them coming from a mile away. Five-star Talent is five-star talent. What happens when you cut college football open? Stories like Stetson Bennett falls out. He has one of the greatest stories you’ll ever hear.

“Everything that makes up a winner compared to an average person and a loser, he’s got it. He’s got it in spades. Folks like that are rare.”

Following a stellar performance in the CFP semifinal against Ohio State in which he completed 23 of 34 passes for 398 yards and three scores, Bennett is 251 passing yards away from passing Aaron Murray as Georgia’s single-season record holder in passing yards (3,893). Bennett’s prolific passing season, paired with the Bulldogs’ undefeated record, should have silenced all of his doubters, says Pate.

“Not everyone has come around even though the guy won a national championship last year,” Pate said. “Even if he’s playing out of his mind in the fourth quarter, people haven’t come around. What part of that kid doesn’t make sense to you? What part of this kid doesn’t make sense to you? What part of his game isn’t translating? I see a shocking amount of polarization. If you still have legit doubt about Stetson Bennett, if you are still clinging to Stetson Bennett hate, you’ve got a handful of ignorance in the other hand.”

Pate, who once stated that Georgia would never win a national championship with Bennett at quarterback, says he is happy to admit that he was wrong about the Heisman Trophy Finalist.

“I have freely admitted I was wrong about Stetson Bennett,” Pate said. “I’m the guy that once spoke into this microphone and said, ‘No team with Stetson Bennett is going to win a National Championship.’ I was so confident and sure of myself. He has bucked history at every turn during his career and continues to do so. I was wrong about him. I am happy to be proven wrong. They took every word that came out of my mouth and stuffed it right back into my face.”

With a win against TCU in the CFP final, Bennett would join Alabama’s AJ McCarron (2011-12) and Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier (1994-95) as the only two starting quarterbacks to win multiple national championships.