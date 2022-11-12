College football best bets, NBA Picks and UFC 281 analysis

Good morning, Pickswise Nation. Week 11 of the college season is already well underway following a significant weekday Slate and now the Saturday schedule takes center stage. We also have NBA, NHL, college basketball and UFC action to whet out betting appetites. It’s another big day in the world of sports, so let’s get right to it and make your next bet better with Wise n’ Shine!

About Last Night

UNLV spoils the party

Trailing Fresno State by 10 with 17 seconds left as a +9 underdog, UNLV kicked a field goal to lose 37-30 and ruin our +597 parlay. On the bright side, we cashed both the spread and the total in USC vs Colorado and Cincinnati vs East Carolina.

Gonzaga scrapes past Michigan State

Playing on the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station, Gonzaga erased a 12-point deficit to defeat Michigan State 64-63. Among the other top-25 winners on Friday were North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, Baylor, Duke and UCLA. Temple upset #16 Villanova 68-64.

Lakers fell to 2-10

The Lakers took another loss, falling at home to the Kings 120-114. Pickswise Nation certainly enjoyed the result, as our experts had Sacramento -3.5 and Over 231.5. A depleted Bucks Squad lost at the Spurs 111-93, while the Warriors took care of the Cavaliers 106-101.

Today’s Slate

Alabama vs Ole Miss Headlines CFB Week 11

The SEC’s Weekly 3:30 pm ET Showdown on CBS belongs to Alabama and Ole Miss, while Georgia puts its undefeated record and #1 ranking on the line at Mississippi State (7:00 pm ET, ESPN). Check out all of our college football predictions.

First college basketball Saturday includes Cinderella Saint Peter’s

The 2022-23 college basketball season has tipped off, making the current sports menu an Absolute smorgasbord of riches. Saint Peter’s, which made a run to the Elite Eight this past spring, is paying a visit to Seton Hall. Our college basketball analysis will be going strong throughout the season.

Big day in the NBA’s Eastern Conference

Saturday’s NBA schedule includes Atlanta vs Philadelphia, Charlotte vs Miami and Boston vs Detroit. Meanwhile, Brooklyn will go on the road to face the Clippers. Don’t miss any of our NBA Picks.

Huge 13-game schedule in the NHL

There are 13 games on Saturday’s NHL card. It is headlined by a double-header on NHL Network, starting with Philadelphia hosting Ottawa before Pittsburgh visits Montreal. You can find our hockey coverage on the NHL page.

Best Bet of the Day

NCAAF: Tulane Green Wave -2 over UCF Knights

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

At 8-1 and ranked #16 in the AP poll (#17 by the College Football Playoff committee), Tulane has been one of the big stories this season. The Green Wave head into this weekend on the heels of 4 consecutive double-digit victories. They boast the top scoring defense in the American Athletic Conference and rank 16th nationally in total defense and 14th in yards per play allowed. That bodes well for their chances against a UCF offense that was without starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in its last game. Head Coach Gus Malzahn has not yet confirmed if it will be JRP or Mikey Keene under center on Saturday, but either way Tulane should be in good shape. Since head Coach Willie Fritz took over in 2016, Tulane is the most profitable team in the country against the spread at home (26-11-1 ATS).

A must-read

Another huge weekend of football is upon us. You can find all of our college football coverage in the Week 11 NCAAF guide, which includes Saturday’s best bets, player props and a +1171 mega parlay. We are also looking ahead to Sunday’s NFL festivities with a +960 mega parlay.

There is also plenty of UFC action, headlined by Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira.

Check out more great content as it arrives throughout the day on the Analysis tab.

Must-watch

Don’t forget to check out our daily show Let’s Bet It! on our YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/Pickswise at 10:00 am ET.

Mark Zinno is hosting along with Brandon Marcello (@brmarcello), college football Writer for 247 Sports. They will discuss college football’s key games, take a look at National Championship and Heisman Trophy odds and make their Plays of the Day.

You can access the show at any time through Spotify and Apple Podcasts (search for Let’s Bet It Presented By Pickswise).

The Week 10 edition of The Pickswise Playbook, our Weekly NFL preview show, is also available. It features former NFL star Tank Williams, so don’t miss it!

Stat of the Day

Maryland has allowed at least 215 rushing yards in back-to-back games. Penn State, which is 7-4 ATS in its last 11 Big Ten contests and 3-0 ATS in its last 3 against conference foes, has scored at least 31 points in all but 2 of their games this season.

Quote of the Day

“My Grandma told me, ‘If you see a roach and it’s fooling around, do you step on it and bury it or do you let it rebuild and get back to life?’ You step on it. I live life with no regrets. You can’t have no remorse in this game (or) it turns up to bite you.”

— Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons in advance of Sunday’s game against the 3-6 Packers

Boost of the Day

Georgia, Penn State and Texas to all win by 7+ points

Boosted from +240 to +350 with FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating today’s college football Bonanza by Boosting the odds on a parlay of Georgia, Penn State and Texas all winning their games by at least 7 points from +240 to +350.

Pickswise is the home of free sports picks, news and best bets. Check out our expert NFL Picks, NBA Picks, MLB Picks and NHL Picks pages for our latest game picks.