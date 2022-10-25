College football best bets for Week 9: Expecting a lot of points in Ohio State-Penn State

My college football betting model continued its hot streak with another winning week despite a rocky start to the week. We were staring down the Barrel at a 1-5 start — or about as bad as Miami and their eight turnovers — but managed to rattle off five straight wins on Saturday night to end up in the black. Yes, those eight turnovers cost us a chance at a bigger day, but beggars can’t be choosers.

Last week’s record: 6-5, +1.00 units

Season record: 44-34-3, +9.55 units, +10.7% ROI

The model has a huge card this week as there will be 12 plays in total. We have a lot to get through so let’s get right to it.

Week 9 best bets

Louisiana ML -105 at Southern Miss

Let’s try our luck with some Thursday night Fun Belt. My model doesn’t think this should be a pick ’em as it has the Ragin’ Cajuns favored by over a field goal. You never know what you’re going to get with mid-week college football, especially in the Sun Belt, but I’m glad we aren’t laying points as this should be a low-scoring game.

Worst line to bet: UL Lafayette ML -105

Model projection: Louisiana 21.8, Southern Miss 18.5

East Carolina +3 (-110) at BYU

The BYU season has really fallen off the rails. Early in the season, I was all about the Cougars and thought they could be pretty highly ranked by the end of the season. Well, that was dead wrong. They’ve been hamstrung by injuries this season and the defense is a wet paper bag out there. Give me the Pirates catching a field goal.

Worst line to bet: ECU +3 (-110)

Model projection: BYU 31.6, East Carolina 30.3

Notre Dame +3 (-110) at Syracuse

I’m ready for maximum pain, but in no world should Syracuse be laying a field goal against Notre Dame. Honestly, I have the Irish favored (yuck). My model absolutely hates the Notre Dame offense and I can’t get anywhere near this number. Syracuse managed to blow a double-digit lead last week against Clemson while getting a ton of turnover luck. Now, Notre Dame could certainly be incompetent on offense this week, but I’m not a believer in Dino Babers’ squad.

Worst line to bet: Notre Dame +3 (-115) or Notre Dame ML +115 or better if +3 isn’t available

Model projection: Notre Dame 24.0, Syracuse 22.3

Ohio State at Penn State over 61.5 (-110)

I don’t need to defend the Ohio State offense at all and considering Penn State’s defense has given up plenty of points to Purdue and Michigan this year, I’m confident CJ Stroud will get his. The value, though, I think lies on the Penn State offense. I think they’re a little underrated right now and this Ohio State defense hasn’t really been tested this season. I’m thinking 24 points probably gets us to the window so if Sean Clifford can play like he did against Minnesota last week, that would be greatly appreciated.

Worst line to bet: Over 62 (-110)

Model projection: Ohio State 40.9, Penn State 24.6

Miami (Fla.) -2.5 (-110) at Virginia

Miami is dead to me after Somehow allowing their game to go over last week, but I’m Backing them here in a buy low spot. Virginia is absolutely terrible on offense. Miami doesn’t exactly excite me, but if they can figure out how not to implode, then they should be able to win by at least a field goal. Let’s just try not to turn the ball over eight times this week.

Worst line to bet: Miami -3 (-110)

Model projection: Miami 26.2, Virginia 21.8

North Texas +10.5 (-110) at Western Kentucky

Back to the well with the Mean Green this week after they gave us a nice cover last week. I actually thought I was high on Western Kentucky, but seeing a double-digit spread here was kind of shocking. The Hilltoppers are certainly better, but this is a big number to be laying for a team that hasn’t been all that impressive this year against any team with a pulse.

Worst line to bet: North Texas +10 (-110)

Model projection: Western Kentucky 37.4, North Texas 31.6

New Mexico State -2.5 (-110) at UMass

I have no analysis for you here. New Mexico State is bad, but UMass is Worse and my number makes this closer to a touchdown. Just bet New Mexico State and check the score late on Saturday to see if it covered. That’s what I’ll be doing.

Worst line to bet: New Mexico State -3 (-110)

Model projection: New Mexico State 24.2, UMass 17.7

Tulsa ML +115 vs. SMU

I think Tulsa is a little underrated because of a rough showing on defense against Navy. I’m going to discount that effort a little bit because facing option teams can get a little messy. I make Tulsa a small favorite here and really wish I was able to get a field goal.

Worst line to bet: Tulsa ML +115

Model projection: Tulsa 32.6, SMU 31.0

Nebraska +7.5 (-110) vs. Illinois

Illinois has been one of the biggest surprises in the country this year and they’re in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten West title. But this number is a little much. Illinois plays pretty slow and laying this many points with that style of play is a tall task. Throw in the fact that Nebraska likes to play close games even without Scott Frost and this is an easy bet.

Worst line to bet: Nebraska +7 (-110)

Model projection: Illinois 27.6, Nebraska 22.8

Oregon at Cal under 58.5 (-110)

Cal’s offense is pretty poor so Oregon should have no problem slowing them down. My worry is that Oregon gets out to a lead in a hurry and that’s not the game state that I want to see. Oregon’s offense has been on an absolute tear since the opening week loss to Georgia, but my model sees them slowing down a bit this week as this game is projected to end up in the mid-to-low 50s.

Worst line to bet: Under 58 (-110)

Model projection: Oregon 32.4, Cal 19.3

UAB -5.5 (-110) at FAU

I was close to being on UAB last week and since I faded FAU last week, I’m not surprised to have value here. Admittedly, this is a lot of points to be laying on the road, but my numbers are what they are so anything under six is ​​worth firing on.

Worst line to bet: UAB -5.5 (-110)

Model projection: UAB 29.4, FAU 20.2

UTEP -1.5 (-110) vs. Middle Tennessee (to win 1.5 units)

Speaking of fading FAU, we are back on UTEP this week. I can’t get close to this number and it’s the biggest play of the week because of that. I make this almost five so laying well under a field goal here is a banger.

Worst line to bet: UTEP -3 (-110)

Model projection: UTEP June 28, Middle Tennessee July 23

