College Football Analyst Names No. 1 Available Transfer Player

A general view of Texas A&M's football stadium.

COLLEGE STATION, TX – OCTOBER 03: General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter on October 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The transfer portal is still hopping, with talented players entering on a daily basis.

Former Texas A&M cornerback Denver Harris officially joined the Portal on Dec. 2. A five-star recruit out of Houston in the 2022 cycle, Harris is the No. 1 overall player in the portal, according to 247Sports.

