College football 2022 FBS coaching carousel, firings tracker

The college football coaching Carousel begins earlier and earlier each year.

In 2022, it started after Week 2, when Nebraska dismissed Scott Frost after a 1-2 start that included a loss to Georgia Southern.

By Oct. 31, six Power 5 jobs and an additional FBS job have opened up in-season. Some schools, like Wisconsin, have an interim coach that could reasonably draw consideration. Others are biding time ahead of the end of the season.

Auburn football’s firing of Bryan Harsin on Monday was the latest in-season coaching change.

Here’s the full list.

College football coaching Carousel 2022: Who has been fired, hired?

Nebraska

When was Scott Frost fired? Sept. 11, one day after a home loss to Georgia Southern.

2022 record at the time of Frost’s departure: 1-2

Coach’s record at the school: 16-31 in five seasons, and no Bowl Appearances

