College Football 2022: Alabama Is No. 1, but Everything Else Is Changing

College football’s yawn-inducing preseason top four—Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson—make it easy to conclude that nothing much is different as the 2022 season begins in full force this weekend. But in reality, almost everything in college football is changing.

A blockbuster offseason hiring spree sent marquee coaches to new homes—often with top prospects following them thanks to loosened transfer rules that have players suiting up in new colors. Players, with their still-new ability to cash in on their names and images, are chasing profits in more lucrative, and sometimes absurd ways—like a Nebraska wide receiver named Decoldest Crawford becoming the face of a local air-conditioning company.

At the same time, the structure of the sport is shifting beneath the players’ feet as schools seek bigger paydays. Oklahoma and Texas will soon bolt from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference, and Pac-12 stalwarts UCLA and Southern California will also move to the Big Ten. And on Friday afternoon, a new blockbuster move arrived: news that the College Football Playoff will expand from four to 12 teams no later than 2026.

Here’s a guide to the Chaos that has descended since Georgia won last year’s national title.

New Faces in New Places

The coaching Carousel always spins at the end of the regular season, but there have been few hiring cycles like the most recent one. Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, then Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly did the same for Louisiana State. Days later, Mario Cristobal left Oregon to coach Miami, his alma mater.

These moves did not come at a time when most of these teams were struggling on the field. The driving factor, like most things in college football, appeared to be the money: Cristobal is reportedly earning $80 million over 10 years, Kelly signed a 10-year $95 million deal, and Riley is said to be making even more.

Brian Kelly is starting his first season at LSU.

Photo:



Gerald Herbert/Associated Press





Coaches weren’t the only ones in search of greener pastures this offseason. According to NCAA data, more than 3,083 football players from the top half of Division I entered the transfer portal during the 2021-22 academic year.

That has produced some random outcomes. In Thursday’s Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pitt, the starting quarterbacks—JT Daniels and Kedon Slovis, respectively—were both former USC Trojans. Additionally, Oklahoma’s two quarterbacks last year now play for two different USCs: Spencer Rattler at South Carolina and Caleb Williams at Southern California.

The musical chairs seem endless. Quinn Ewers, the highest ranked Recruit Ohio State ever signed, now starts under center at Texas, whose former starter is suiting up for Nebraska, whose former quarterback is now at Kansas State.

Collectives

When a shiny gold Trans Am showed up in Eric Dickerson’s driveway while the Speedy running back was being recruited to play at Southern Methodist in the 1980s, it was the sign of brewing scandal that would later result in an NCAA-delivered “death penalty” to the school’s football program. But the impermissible benefits that long got college sports programs in trouble—cash from boosters, fast cars and the like—are now allowed under college football’s new rules.

One way they are distributed is via so-called collectives: booster-led organizations that operate separately from Athletic departments, but exist to funnel cash to Athletes via endorsement deals. Collectives are popping up all over the country and some say they are threatening to upend the college football status quo by luring top talent to whichever school has the deepest-pocketed donors.

The business models vary, but most collectives raise money through donations solicited from high net-worth individuals or fees from average fans paying monthly subscriptions. The money then goes to the athletes, either as a lump sum like the $25,000 every Scholarship player and several walk-ons at Texas Tech are getting—effectively a quasi-salary—or a one-time payment of up to six or seven figures to a star player in exchange for signing autographs, making appearances and endorsing charities.

Millions of dollars are flying around and it’s not clear what entity, if any, can rein the collectives in. “It’s not sustainable and everybody knows it,” said Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen. “But in the short term, this is the world we’re living in.”

NCAA rules clearly state that endorsement deals may not be struck with recruits and cannot serve as inducements to attend a school. Determining whether violations occurred is difficult in practice, however, because things quickly get into a gray area when collectives dangle potential deals in front of star high school or transfer athletes as indirect ways of luring them to a school. Further, the NCAA lacks jurisdiction to regulate them, said Mit Winter, a sports law attorney at Kennyhertz Perry.

Quinn Ewers has been named the starting quarterback for Texas after transferring from Ohio State.

Photo:



Eric Gay/Associated Press





Money in the Game

Money is flowing into players’ pockets in other ways. As a direct result of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling last year, Athletes may now earn up to $5,980 per year in academic awards. The distribution of these Awards wasn’t immediate because Universities needed time to set criteria for financial compensation and build the funds into operating budgets. So far, more than 41 schools in the top five conferences are giving out these academic bonuses.

For years, the classic example used to illustrate college sports’ lopsided financial model involved the campus bookstore, where players would see their jerseys being sold but didn’t share in the profits. That’s changing in 2022, with sports retailer Fanatics Inc. launching a Nationwide jersey customization program on Aug. 31.

Fanatics will sell jerseys of more than 3,000 athletes across 40 football teams and plans to launch similar jersey programs for men’s and women’s basketball in the coming months. Athletes could theoretically earn royalties from jersey sales in 2021, but only a handful of campus bookstores, like Michigan’s M Den, had enough blank jerseys on hand to make it work. Scaling up nationally took time and wrangling a backlogged supply chain, explained Derek Eiler, executive vice president of Fanatics College.

“It seems easy, but it’s not easy behind the scenes,” Eiler said.

The Playoff Hunt

The four-team college football playoff system remains in place for now, but big changes are coming down the road. On Friday, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted unanimously to expand the field to 12 teams by no later than 2026.

The new format creates two ways to get into the 12-team field. Six spots will be reserved for the highest-ranked conference champions, meaning that the so-called Power 5 conferences—the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference—won’t be guaranteed spots in the playoff . The remaining six at-large spots are for the highest-ranked teams that did not win their leagues.

The Board of Managers, which is composed of 11 Presidents and Chancellors from the top conferences in Division I plus Notre Dame, left some of the details up to the conference Commissioners to iron out. That road could be bumpy: disagreements among this contingent Derailed expansion in February after more than eight months of negotiations.

Still, optimism is running high. “There is work to be done to make this format a reality, but I am pleased we are all moving in the same direction with a common purpose,” said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement on Friday.

