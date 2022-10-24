College football 1-131 rankings following Week 8
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.
Well. 3 Tennessee will host No. 17 at Kentucky Saturday in Week 9 (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Following Week 8 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 FBS teams. College Football News’ top 40 rankings are listed below.
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
UCLA
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Be Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Syracuse
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina
Craig Jones/Allsport
Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
North Carolina State
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
Badger State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Rankings 41-131
Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire