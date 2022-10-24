College football 1-131 rankings following Week 8

Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8.

Well. 3 Tennessee will host No. 17 at Kentucky Saturday in Week 9 (7 p.m. EDT, ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s Downloadable schedule wallpaper

Where Josh Heupel’s offense Ranks nationally after Week 8

Following Week 8 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 FBS teams. College Football News’ top 40 rankings are listed below.

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

Craig Jones/Allsport

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Story continues

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Badger State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Rankings 41-131

Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire