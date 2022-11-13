College football 1-131 rankings following Week 11

Well. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.

The Vols will conclude regular-season play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .

Following Week 11 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ top 50 rankings are listed below. Rankings 51-131 can be viewed here.

Oklahoma (5-5)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland (6-4)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State (6-4)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn (4-6)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State (6-4)

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri (4-6)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Arizona (4-6)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech (5-5)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati (8-2)

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor (6-4)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky (6-4)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State (6-4)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue (6-4)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin (5-5)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina (6-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane (8-2)

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Pittsburgh (6-4)

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Wake Forest (6-4)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State (7-3)

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville (6-4)

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Kansas (6-4)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa (6-4)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State (5-5)

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

UCF (8-2)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State (7-3)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota (7-3)

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois (7-3)

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State (7-3)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (6-4)

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State (6-4)

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State (7-3)

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame (7-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State (7-3)

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Florida (6-4)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Washington (8-2)

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina (9-1)

Craig Jones/Allsport

Clemson (9-1)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State (8-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Utah (8-2)

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Ole Miss (8-2)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

UCLA (8-2)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon (8-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

USC (9-1)

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama (8-2)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

LSU (8-2)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

TCU (10-0)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee (9-1)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan (10-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (10-0)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (10-0)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

