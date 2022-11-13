College football 1-131 rankings following Week 11
Well. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11.
The Vols will conclude regular-season play at South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .
Following Week 11 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ top 50 rankings are listed below. Rankings 51-131 can be viewed here.
Oklahoma (5-5)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Maryland (6-4)
Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Boise State (6-4)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn (4-6)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Fresno State (6-4)
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Missouri (4-6)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Arizona (4-6)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech (5-5)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati (8-2)
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor (6-4)
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Kentucky (6-4)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Washington State (6-4)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Purdue (6-4)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin (5-5)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
South Carolina (6-4)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tulane (8-2)
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Pittsburgh (6-4)
Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Wake Forest (6-4)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State (7-3)
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville (6-4)
AP Photo/Winslow Townson
Kansas (6-4)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa (6-4)
Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State (5-5)
Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
UCF (8-2)
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina State (7-3)
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota (7-3)
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Illinois (7-3)
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State (7-3)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Texas (6-4)
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State (6-4)
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State (7-3)
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Notre Dame (7-3)
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State (7-3)
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Florida (6-4)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Washington (8-2)
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
North Carolina (9-1)
Craig Jones/Allsport
Clemson (9-1)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State (8-2)
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Utah (8-2)
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Ole Miss (8-2)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
UCLA (8-2)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon (8-2)
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
USC (9-1)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama (8-2)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
LSU (8-2)
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
TCU (10-0)
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee (9-1)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan (10-0)
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State (10-0)
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia (10-0)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
