College football 1-131 rankings following Week 10
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia.
The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.
The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .
Following Week 10 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ rankings are listed below.
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
Tennessee
Oregon
TCU
UCLA
LSU
Alabama
Be Miss
Utah
USC
Penn State
Clemson
North Carolina
Illinois
Kentucky
Florida State
Texas
Mississippi State
Florida
Notre Dame
North Carolina State
Washington
Oregon State
Kansas State
Tulane
Kansas
Liberty
Oklahoma State
Minnesota
Louisville
Michigan State
Badger State
Wake Forest
Iowa
Baylor
Oklahoma
South Carolina
Pittsburgh
Rankings 41-131 can be viewed here
Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire