College football 1-131 rankings following Week 10

Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia.

The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium.

The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin ( W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (W, 27-13), South Carolina and Vanderbilt .

Following Week 10 games, College Football News released its rankings for all 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. College Football News’ rankings are listed below.

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Be Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

Craig Jones/Allsport

Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kansas

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Story continues

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Michigan State

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Badger State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Rankings 41-131 can be viewed here

Story Originally appeared on Vols Wire