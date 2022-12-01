College exceeds #GivingTuesday stretch goal

Attempting to raise $100,000 over the course of 24 hours was a lofty ambition for #GivingTuesday (Nov. 29), but, when the dust settled at midnight, Wilmington College counted a whopping 375 gifts totaling a record $179,975.

Alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, trustees — and even students — made gifts throughout the day. The total reached the $100,000 goal late in the afternoon, so, sensing the momentum, college advancement officials raised the ante by establishing a stretch goal of $175,000.

The incentive of matching gifts led to the college’s all-time record total for #GivingTuesday that eclipsed last year’s $157,194. Indeed, the Board of Trustees stated it would match gifts up to $53,000. Once that total was met, alumnus Seth Kittay, Class of 1968, offered a matching incentive for another $25,000. Also, an Anonymous donor did the same for $5,500, as did alumna Kathie Palmer Harbaugh, Class of ’70, at $300.

College officials provided appeals and updates throughout the day via phone calls, text messages, email blasts and social media posts.

WC President Trevor Bates expressed his appreciation to all those whose gifts of time, Talent and Treasure come throughout the year but, today, especially those whose Fingerprints are on #GivingTuesday’s windfall. “Your support is essential to the success of this institution — thank you!” they said.

Joe Bull, vice president for advancement, congratulated his team and praised the college’s stakeholders for their dedication to the institution and commitment to Enhancing the student experience. The gifts to the annual fund are designated to Invest in people, the living and learning environment, and a sustainable future — all for the benefit of WC students of today and tomorrow.

Sarah Holtsclaw, Assistant director for annual giving, was jubilant with the daylong campaign’s success.

“We did it, students, alumni, friends, parents, trustees, Faculty and staff! Thank you for choosing Wilmington College for your #GivingChooseDay giving,” she said. “We are struck by the outpouring of your support. From all of us at Wilmington College, we see you and we appreciate you.”