College Credits: Batavia HS Grad Continues Soccer Career In College

Batavia High School grad to continue soccer career at Baldwin Wallace University Caitlin Callahana Batavia High School grad, is one of eight first-year student-athletes to continue their women’s soccer career at Baldwin Wallace University.

Coach Wojtkun, who is in his sixth season, Returns 19 letterwinners, three All-Ohio Athletic Conference players and 11 Academic All-OAC selections from last year’s Squad that posted an overall record of 11-10 and a 5-4 mark in the OAC . The Yellow Jackets advanced to the OAC Tournament semifinals. — Merit Page News

Batavia student makes Carthage College dean’s list Carthage College has named Emily Remillard from Batavia, IL, to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the spring 2022 semester.

Dean’s list honors are granted to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester. — Merit Page News

Gabriela Allison named to dean’s list at University of Maryland Global Campus Gabriela Allison of Batavia was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. — Merit Page News Emerson College student of Batavia earns dean’s list nod Hailey Haddon of Batavia (60510) earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Haddon is majoring in Political Communication and is a member of the Class of 2025. — Merit Page News Batavia student graduates from Wheaton College Wheaton College congratulates May 2022 Graduate Alison Elizabeth Reedof Batavia, IL graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Theology Studies.

Wheaton College graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni. Learn more at alumni.wheaton.edu. — Merit Page News