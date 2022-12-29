College basketball’s top 10 transfers after non-conference play

Production from some of the biggest names in the transfer Portal is a mixed bag in the first two months of the season. Studs like Memphis’ Kendric Davis and Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield had little issue becoming the alphas for their new programs. Injuries have kept Fardaws Aimaq off the floor for Texas Tech, and we’re still waiting for Miami guard Nijel Pack to look like himself again. The “it’s still early” excuse goes out the door when Christmas passes and conference play heats up. March is not that far away, and the importance of every game ramps up in a big way.

For some transfers, conference play will be a slap in the face as they adjust to lead-dog roles and face elite teams every single game who have been studying the Scouting reports intently. But others will be embracing being that top name on the Scouting report, and they’ll have counters ready to roll during the Gauntlet of league play.

We updated our Weekly power rankings of the most impactful transfers so far this season, and some reshuffling was necessary after a few Monster performances.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

We also included some of the top individual performances from transfers across the college basketball landscape: