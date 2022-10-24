College basketball’s most intriguing start-or-sit dilemmas

College basketball season is two weeks away, and offseason game plans are about to be put to the test. Lineup construction and utilization are an enormous part of thinking about basketball in a smarter way. Every hooper dreams about hearing their name in the starting lineup to the delight of adoring fans, but coaches have preached that it’s who closes the game that is more important than who starts. With so many transfers expected to walk into big roles, more coaches than ever before are going to be experimenting with lineups early in the season with players that have not played together in game action often.

Whom to start or sit seems like a matter-of-fact dilemma, but it’s really an Imperfect science. Plenty of coaches meticulously map out minutes for their rotation players while others lean on their experience and judge who should be in the game based on the ebbs and flows of a game. A game is like a snowflake; none are alike, so those well-intentioned plans are sometimes blown up by injuries, foul trouble, troubling matchups or just outlier performances (both good and bad).

That’s why it’s important to see which players are on the court when the game is on the line, and maybe more importantly, who is on the bench during crunch time.

Here are the biggest lineup questions that will have a major impact on some of college basketball’s best teams.