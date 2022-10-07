College Basketball’s Most Impactful Freshmen

The latest Episode of the Eye on College Basketball Podcast took a creative approach to projecting the most impactful freshmen in college basketball during the coming season.

CBS Sports’ David Cobb and 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein went through a hypothetical draft, based solely on who would be most productive in the year to come.

The list was vastly different from the final prospect rankings for two main reasons.

First, rankings attempt to consolidate multiple variables, with pro potential likely being the most significant at the top of the class, while this exercise considered only the coming season, and not long-term potential.

Second, it has been several months since the final ranking update in the national class of 2023, which means new information is available, even if that’s just some of the intel coming out of the college campuses themselves. Some incoming freshmen have also already suited up with their college teams during summer foreign tours.

The podcast discusses season expectations for the likes of Derek Lively II (Duke), Dariq Whitehead (Duke), Nick Smith (Arkansas), Kyle Filipowski (Duke), GG Jackson (South Carolina), Keyonte George (Baylor), Cason Wallace (Kentucky), Amari Bailey (UCLA), Kel’el Ware (Oregon), Jarace Walker (Houston), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jordan Walsh (Arkansas), Grady Dick (Kansas), JJ Starling (Notre Dame), Mark Mitchell (Duke), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), and Judah Mintz (Syracuse) among others.

The full podcast is available below on the Eye on College Basketball YouTube page.