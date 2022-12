College basketball’s 10 takes: Examining the best 5-man lineups

Friend of the program Evan Miya tracks the top five-man lineups throughout the country. Here are the best two lineups in each Power Six conference (minimum 100 possessions) and how much they are outscoring opponents per 100 possessions.

Big 12

1. Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson, David N’Guessan and Nae’Qwan Tomlin: 34.7 adjusted efficiency margin in 160 Offensive possessions.

2. Baylor’s Adam Flagler, LJ Cryer, Keyonte George, Jalen Bridges and Flo Thamba: 6/30 adjusted efficiency margin in 119 Offensive possessions.

acc

1. Virginia’s Reece Beekman, Kihei Clark, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Kadin Shedrick: 47.5 adjusted efficiency margin in 133 Offensive possessions.

2. Clemson’s Brevin Galloway, Alex Hemenway, Chase Hunter, Hunter Tyson and Ben Middlebrooks: 40.8 adjusted efficiency margin in 101 Offensive possessions

Big Ten

1. Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, Ice Likekele, Sean McNeil, Justice Sueing and Zed Key: 48.1 adjusted efficiency margin in 132 Offensive possessions.

2. Purdue’s Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Ethan Morton, Caleb Furst and Zach Edey: 44.0 adjusted efficiency margin in 111 Offensive possessions.

Pac-12

1. UCLA’s Tyger Campbell, Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Adem Bona: 39.1 adjusted efficiency margin in 121 Offensive possessions.

2. Arizona State’s Frankie Collins, Desmond Cambridge, DJ Horne, Devan Cambridge and Warren Washington: 35.0 adjusted efficiency margin in 135 Offensive possessions.

Big East

1. Marquette’s Oso Ighodaro, Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek, Stevie Mitchell and Olivier-Maxence Prosper: 38.6 adjusted efficiency margin in 205 Offensive possessions.

2. UConn’s Tristen Newton, Jordan Hawkins, Alex Karaban, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo: 35.3 adjusted efficiency margin in 111 Offensive possessions.

SEC

1. Missouri’s Nick Honor, D’Moi Hodge, DeAndre Gholston, Noah Carter and Kobe Brown: 32.9 adjusted efficiency margin in 118 Offensive possessions.

2. Alabama’s Mark Sears, Nimari Burnett, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako: 30.0 adjusted efficiency margin in 114 Offensive possessions.