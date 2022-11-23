College Basketball World Wants Prominent Coach To Be Fired

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say the Patrick Ewing experiment at Georgetown has run its course – at least that’s what social media thinks.

Following another disastrous loss this week, fans flocked to social media to suggest it’s time to move on from the former Hoyas legend. A 9-28 record over the past two seasons seems to suggest they’re right.

