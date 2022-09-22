College Basketball World Surprised By Bronny James News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James, the eldest son of LeBron James, recently took a trip to Columbus to visit Ohio State. A lot of fans were buzzing over that visit because of the James family’s connection to the Buckeyes.

While there are plenty of fans who want to see James play for Ohio State, a recent report from Eleven Warriors may pour cold water on that hypothetical scenario.

According to Eleven Warriors, the Buckeyes may not have room for James in their 2023 recruiting class. They recently landed a commitment from four-star guard Taison Chatman.

Eleven Warriors stated that Chatman’s commitment might just put a close on Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. If that’s true, James would have to look elsewhere.

“Despite the excitement surrounding the recruitment of four-star guard Bronny James… a source told Eleven Warriors that Chatman is likely to be the final high school recruit in Ohio State’s 2023 class,” Griffin Strom reported.

The basketball world is skeptical of this report to say the least.

“Make room then,” one fan responded to the report.

“Lmao, please believe if they needed to make room for him, they would,” another fan replied.

Of course, things can change at any given moment.

James wouldn’t just give Ohio State another four-star recruit, he’d attract more attention to the program. After all, he’s the son of an NBA legend.

If James decides to show interest in other programs, Memphis, Oregon and USC could be potential landing spots for him.