College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday

A closeup of Iowa's head basketball Coach Fran McCaffery during a game.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 24: Head Coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year’s Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball.

This afternoon’s Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

