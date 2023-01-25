College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

(Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

A mid-major men’s college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head Coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time leading the Phoenix.

“Has GB been bad…yes, but welcome to mid major hoops in the Portal era at a university that has absolutely no appeal to the best players in the state due to its location and set up of campus,” said one person in response to the news.

“Oh wow. Not shocked. UWGB has been awful the last 2.5 seasons,” noted another observer. “Will Ryan had 15 wins in 3 seasons. They fired Linc Darner in 2020 after he went 17-16.”

“Thought it was inevitable, just…maybe closer to the end of the year,” said HoriZone Roundtable producer John Parker.

“Would they look at Brad Soderberg?” wondered Twitter user @SkinsHoops86. “On Tony Bennett’s staff, from Wisconsin, coached under Dick Bennett too, kind of a unique resume, been at a lot of spots, HC experience at lower levels.

“Ben McCollum at NW Missouri State seems like he should be a candidate for any D1 job in the midwest. How about Joe Krabbenhoft at Wisconsin?”

“Green Bay spent legit money to buy out Linc Darner at the height of COVID fears, Hired a guy with one year of D2 experience because of his last name and proceeded to finish 343 and 360 in years 2 and 3 in KenPom,” stated Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney bluntly.

Green Bay had its heyday under Dick Bennett and Mike Heideman in the early-to-mid 1990s, making four NCAA Tournament Appearances and two trips to the NIT between 1990-96.

After some lean years, the program recovered starting in 2008, and from 2008-19, earned three CBI berths, made two trips to the CIT and two more to the NIT and landed an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.