College Basketball World Reacts To Sunday’s Massive Upset

A closeup of St. John's mascot.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 1: Mascot Johnny the Thunderbird of the St. John’s Red Storm cheers on the court prior to the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden on February 1, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Nate Shron/Getty Images)

Going into today’s game against No. 6 UConn, St. John’s were 14.5-point underdogs and hadn’t beaten a top 10 team in nearly two years. But they proved the doubters wrong on Sunday.

The Red Storm stunned the world and shook up the Big East Conference with a decisive 85-74 win over the Huskies. Star center Joel Soriano played Hero with 19 points and 13 rebounds while five of his teammates had at least 10 points.

