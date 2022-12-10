College Basketball World Reacts To Significant Upset

A Generic picture of a basketball hoop.

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Down goes No. 1 Houston!

Looking to push their red-hot start to 9-0, the Crimson Tide rolled into the Fertitta Center and sent the Cougars back to the locker room with their first loss of the year.

Alabama overcame a 15-point deficit at one point to rally past the top team in the land. It’s the second time doing so on the young season.

.

