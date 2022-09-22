College Basketball World Reacts To Big Officiating News

a look at a big ten tournament basketball

CHICAGO – MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men’s Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago , Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

This upcoming college basketball season will feature at least one major change for the Big Ten.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Big Ten official Bo Boroski will retire. This move was apparently announced this past June to the CCA Division I Commissioners.



