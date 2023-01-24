College basketball schedule: How to watch No. 5 Kansas State vs. No. 12 Iowa State – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Last night we saw 28 points, 15 assists and 10 boards from Caitlin Clark in Iowa’s upset win over previously undefeated Ohio State. That’s a good way to start the week! Tonight, our Headline game takes place in the men’s college hoops world, where No. 5 Kansas State takes on No. 12 Iowa State in a huge Big 12 showdown. Plus, we’ve got Lakers vs. Clippers on tap in the NBA and more quarterfinal action at the Australian Open tonight.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports

Men’s CBB: Well. 5 Kansas State at No. 12 Iowa State

Kansas State has gone from being a preseason afterthought in the Big 12 to earning the No. 5 national ranking in mid-January. Jerome Tang’s first few months in Manhattan have been impressive. The Wildcats have asserted themselves as legitimate Big 12 title contenders behind the play of point guard Markquis Nowell and wing Keyontae Johnson. Tonight’s game is a key litmus test on the road against another top contender in Iowa State, which has also exceeded expectations under Coach TJ Otzelberger. Do the Cyclones have enough to knock off a top-five team tonight? A win would move ISU into a tie atop the conference at 6–2 in league play.

9 pm ET, ESPNU, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Men’s CBB: Ohio State at Illinois, 7 pm ET, ESPN watch on fuboTV

Boston Celtics at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Vegas Golden Knights at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu

Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 pm ET, Bally Sports New Orleans/Altitude, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Oklahoma at No. 11 TCU, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Men’s CBB: Oklahoma State at Texas, 9 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network/ESPN+

Men’s CBB: North Carolina at Syracuse, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Australian Open, quarterfinals, 7 pm ET, ESPN+, 9 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Think we missed something worth watching? Reply to [email protected] and let us know what we should be looking out for and why.

Happy streaming!

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services in this article.

Regional restrictions may apply.