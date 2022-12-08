College Basketball Roundup: Skogman scores 17 off the bench to lead Davidson over WCU





DAVIDSON — David Skogman scored 17 points off the bench to help lead Davidson over Western Carolina 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Skogman added six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-3). Desmond Watson also scored 17 points, and Sam Mennenga finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Tre Jackson led the way for the Catamounts (4-6) with 21 points. Vonterius Woolbright added 15 points and two steals for Western Carolina. In addition, Tyzhau Claude had 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

UNC Asheville 122, Warren Wilson 70

ASHEVILLE — Drew Pember had 22 points and UNC Asheville beat Warren Wilson 122-70 on Wednesday night.

Pember also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-3). Dean Gabrelcik scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Amadou Sylla finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Jerry Daye finished with 13 points and four steals for the Owls. Warren Wilson also got 11 points and two steals from O’Dairus Cade. In addition, Nedas Nacickas had 11 points.

Evansville 72, Campbell 66

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Yacine Toumi scored 18 points off the bench to lead Evansville past Campbell 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Toumi added six rebounds for the Purple Aces (3-8). Marvin Coleman added 18 points and had five assists. Antoine Smith Jr. finished with 15 points.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Anthony Dell’Orso added 13 points and eight rebounds for Campbell. In addition, Joshua Lusane finished with 13 points and four assists.