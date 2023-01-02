College Basketball Refs Have ‘Had It’ With 1 Head Coach

Uconn Coach Dan Hurley celebrating.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Connecticut Huskies head Coach Dan Hurley reacts as the Connecticut Huskies bench celebrates after the Huskies rebound in the first half of the game against Syracuse Orange during the 2k Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Well. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier.

With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head Coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity–28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.

