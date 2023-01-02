College Basketball Refs Have ‘Had It’ With 1 Head Coach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 15: Connecticut Huskies head Coach Dan Hurley reacts as the Connecticut Huskies bench celebrates after the Huskies rebound in the first half of the game against Syracuse Orange during the 2k Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Well. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier.

With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head Coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity–28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.

“Put yourself in my shoes,” Hurley said postgame. “You’re aware of the free throw discrepancy. You see that. It’s factored into your mind. I wish I wouldn’t have said ‘unbelievable.'”

Hurley has been a winner at all three of his college head coaching stops, but has also earned a reputation for being intense on the sidelines, sometimes to a fault.

It’s this intensity and combativeness with officials that is the reason some refs have “had it” with Hurley, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Goodman said that Hurley had a message on his wrist during the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland earlier this season, reminding him to “coach his own guys” and not get hung up on officiating.

That’s easier said than done, but Hurley will no doubt need to watch himself closely moving forward. He has a formidable team at UConn, and the last thing the Huskies need is to lose a big game down the road because of a coaching technicality in a big spot.