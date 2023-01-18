College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll

The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier Entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.

There were plenty of fallers in the latest rankings too, though, including Wisconsin, Missouri, San Diego State and Duke all dropping out of the poll Monday. Duke had been ranked since the preseason but fell out of the top 25 after a win over Pitt and a loss to Clemson in the last week. Clemson moved up nine spots to No. 19 and earned a ranking in the poll for the first time this season.

At the top of the poll, Houston tightened its grip on No. 1 by raking in 17 first-place votes after narrowly edging out Kansas a week ago. Kansas, ranked No. 2 this week, earned nine first-place votes while Purdue received five and Alabama received one.

Coaches Poll

Houston Kansas Purdue Alabama UCLA Gonzaga Texas Xavier Tennessee Virginia Arizona Iowa State TCU UConn Kansas State Miami Auburn Marquette Clemson Providence Charleston Baylor Illinois Saint Mary’s Arkansas Iowa State

Others receiving votes: Rutgers 74; Duke 64; FAU 58; 42 Michigan St.; Wisconsin 41; Indiana 32; New Mexico 25; 24 San Diego St; Iowa 23; 21 Ohio St.; Missouri 21; Arizona State 20; NC State 16; Kentucky 10; Texas A&M 8; 7 Boise St; Texas Tech 3; North Carolina 3; Nevada 2; Tulane 1.

Dropped out: Well. 18 Wisconsin; Well. 20 Missouri; Well. 21 Duke; Well. 25 San Diego State