College basketball rankings: Wisconsin freshman Connor Essegian has Badgers off to a fast start

Wisconsin was picked ninth in the CBS Sports Big Ten preseason poll — and the Badgers might actually eventually finish that far down in the standings. As always, we’ll see. But there’s no denying that they’re off to a better-than-expected start to this season — more specifically a 9-2 start thanks to a winning streak that was extended to four games Thursday night when Wisconsin beat Lehigh 78-56 inside the Kohl Center.

Connor Essegian was good again.

He’s a 6-foot-4 guard who was only ranked 226th in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Regardless, Essegian has been an impactful first-year player. He got 13 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes against Lehigh and is now averaging 10.6 points points per contest while shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

“They got going, made some shots and gave us some energy,” said Wisconsin Coach Greg Gard. “Connor moves well without the ball, and he gets in a rhythm. He’s a good player.”

Wisconsin remains No. 22 in Friday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Badgers are one of five Big Ten schools in the Top 25 And 1 with the others being No. 1 Purdue, No. 10 Indiana, No. 17 Illinois and No. 20 Ohio State. Wisconsin’s 9-2 record is highlighted by Quadrant 1 wins over Marquette and Iowa. The Badgers’ only losses are a 69-68 loss to Kansas in overtime and a 78-75 loss to Wake Forest. So that’s two losses by a combined four points to a couple of power-conference schools, one of which is the reigning national champion.

The Badgers are now entering a lull in the schedule where they’ll only play two games in an 18-day span. Next up is a Dec. 23 game with Grambling State that’ll be followed by a Dec. 30 games with Western Michigan. After that, Wisconsin will play 18 consecutive Big Ten games. The Badgers are currently 2-0 in the league and tied with Purdue atop the conference standings.

