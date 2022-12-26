College basketball rankings: Virginia tumbles from top 10 as Purdue holds at No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll

The top of the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball rankings remained unchanged on Monday for a third consecutive week as Purdue clung to the No. 1 spot after another perfect week kept its undefeated record intact. The Boilermakers (12-0) dominated New Orleans at home, as expected, and are one of only three unbeaten teams left standing in the sport, earning them 40 of 60 first-place votes cast this week.

Fellow undefeated foe UConn also kept its perfect record alive this week with a double-digit win over Georgetown to improve to 13-0 on the year. Each of UConn’s wins have been by double figures in arguably the most impressive start to the season by any team. The Huskies held steady at No. 2 in the poll as such, although they garnered one fewer first-place vote — 20 instead of 21 — in the latest edition.

Houston, Kansas and Arizona rounded out the top five this week exactly as it was a week ago.

Virginia was the only top 10 team from a week ago to tumble outside the top 10, but that prompted some shuffling in the latest rankings with Texas moving up one spot to No. 6, Tennessee moving up one spot to No. 7, Alabama moving up one spot to No. 8 and Arkansas moving up one spot to No. 9. Gonzaga also jumped from outside the top 10 to No. 10 on the week while Virginia fell all the way to No. 13 from last week’s ranking of No. 6.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking :

1. Purdue (40)

2. UConn (20)

3. Houston

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Gonzaga

11. UCLA

12. Baylor

13. Virginia

14. Miami

i15. Badger State

16. Indiana

17. Duke

18. TCU

19. Kentucky

20. Auburn

21. Mississippi State

T22. Xavier, New Mexico

24. West Virginia

25. North Carolina

Others receiving votes: Charleston 102, Maryland 87, Memphis 74, Illinois 65, Ohio State 59, Virginia Tech 57, Missouri 57, San Diego State 39, Iowa State 19, Marquette 12, Texas Tech 10, Michigan State 7, Providence 6, Kansas State 5, USC 4, San Francisco 1