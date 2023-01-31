College basketball rankings: Texas Tops Baylor and is Rolling under interim Coach Rodney Terry

Rodney Terry took over as the interim Coach of the Texas program under less-than-ideal circumstances, specifically after his boss and friend, Chris Beard, was removed as Coach in December following a felony charge tied to a domestic incident.

So far, Terry has coached 14 games.

So far, so good.

Texas beat Baylor 76-71 late Monday to improve to 11-3 under Terry, who now has the Longhorns sitting alone atop the Big 12 standings. They’re 18-4 overall and 7-2 in the league — a half-game ahead of Kansas State (18-3, 6-2) in the conference standings. Everybody else in the Big 12 already has at least three losses in the league, which is a testament to just how challenging Big 12 games can be, almost without exception. On that note, consider that a school that was tied for first place in the Big 12 on Monday morning (Iowa State) lost Monday night to the school in last place in the Big 12 (Texas Tech) — and it Barely registered as an upset in the betting markets.

“That’s what this league is about — you have to put your hat on every day and come to work,” said Texas forward Timmy Allen, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists against Baylor. “That was one of the Hardest games I’ve been in since I got here. In the Big 12, that’s what it takes every night.”

For what it’s worth, KenPom.com is currently projecting Texas to win the Big 12 with a 12-6 record in the league — one game better than Kansas State, Iowa State, Kansas and TCU. If it goes down that way, Terry would become the first Texas Coach to win a Big 12 regular-season title since Rick Barnes in 2008. If it goes down that way, it’s reasonable to assume Terry would have a real shot to have his interim tag removed and secure a long-term contract to continue as the Longhorns’ coach.

Texas remains No. 6 in Tuesday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Longhorns’ next game is Saturday at Kansas State.

