College basketball rankings: TCU falls from Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Northwestern State

The first bad sign came when TCU trailed Arkansas-Pine Bluff on the opening day of the season by 20 points before rallying for a 73-72 win in a game it closed as a 33.5-point favorite. Four days after that, the Horned Frogs were 35.5-point favorites over Lamar but only won 77-66. So TCU started 2-0, sorry. But it was a super-shaky 2-0 against two sub-350 KenPom opponents that suggested something wasn’t right.

Confirmation of that suggestion came Monday.

Final score: Northwestern State 64, TCU 63.

So the Horned Frogs have now played three sub-340 KenPom teams, barely beat one of them and lost to another. That’s a rough start and why TCU has been removed from Tuesday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

“I’ve got to do a better job,” said TCU Coach Jamie Dixon. “We’ve got too reliant on 3-point shooting.”

To Dixon’s point, the Horned Frogs missed 19 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted against Northwestern State, and are now shooting just 18.9% from beyond the arc on the season. That ranks 343rd nationally. That’s a killer. Though it should be noted that neither Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year Mike Miles nor fellow starting guard Damian Baugh played against Northwestern State — Miles has a left knee and ankle injury while Baugh is serving a six-game suspension — the truth is that a loss to a team ranked 343rd at KenPom is a terrible loss for a Big 12 program regardless of the circumstances.

“Our identity of playing hard and working hard has not been shown,” said TCU forward Emmanuel Miller. “This is a challenge we have to overcome.”

Illinois has replaced TCU in the Top 25 And 1. The Illini are now Occupying the 26th spot thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Eastern Illinois, UMKC and Monmouth. Their next game is Friday against UCLA, which is ninth in the Top 25 And 1 thanks to a 3-0 record featuring wins over Sacramento State, Long Beach State and Norfolk State.

