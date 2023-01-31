College basketball rankings: Purdue is first unanimous No. 1 of the season in the updated AP Top 25 poll

Purdue became the first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday as the Boilermakers earned all 62 first-place votes following a 2-0 week in which they won over Michigan and Michigan State. It marked the sixth time this season Purdue topped the AP rankings after resurfacing at the top of the poll last week following a two-week stay at No. 3.

Tennessee made a substantial rise in the latest rankings up to No. 2 from No. 4 last week as the biggest riser inside the top five. The Vols, who defeated Georgia by 29 then rolled past No. 10 Texas by 11 points over the weekend, earned 1,443 total points in claiming their highest AP ranking since the 2018-19 season.

Alabama was one of the biggest fallers among top-10 teams from a week ago as it dropped two spots from No. 2 to No. 4. The Crimson Tide narrowly defeated Mississippi State at home then lost by 24 points Saturday to Oklahoma, marking the largest loss by margin by a top-two AP-ranked team to an unranked team in the history of the AP poll.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking :

”

Also receiving votes: Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, NC State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Pittsburgh 9, Arkansas 9, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, West Virginia 2, Saint Louis 1, USC 1.