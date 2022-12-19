College basketball rankings: Purdue and UConn are in a battle for No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

We’ve reached a point in the season where it’s only reasonable to rank one of two teams No. 1 — Purdue or UConn.

That’s it.

Those are the only two schools with undefeated records, super-strong computer numbers and at least four Quadrant 1 victories. So when the Associated Press Top 25 poll updates Monday, I’ll be shocked if anyone other than Purdue or UConn receives one of the 62 first-place votes. Again, every other team’s resume is flawed in a way Purdue’s and UConn’s isn’t, either with a loss or a lack of quality victories.

Matt Painter’s Boilermakers remain No. 1 in Monday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings — but I have no issue with anyone who puts Dan Hurley’s Huskies ahead of them. Either order is reasonable and defensible considering both teams are 4-0 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. If you want to argue in favor of Purdue, start by noting that the Boilermakers have three wins over schools ranked in the top 15 of the NET compared to UConn’s one. If you want to argue in favor of UConn, start by noting that the Huskies have beaten every opponent by double-digits, including the Alabama team that won at Houston. In other words, Purdue has more wins over top-tier teams, but UConn has been more consistently overwhelming for its opponents.

As I’ve stated many times, I’m just going to leave Purdue and UConn No. 1 and No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1, and in that order, until one of them loses. Eventually, one of them — and probably both of them — will fall. But it should be noted that KenPom.com currently projects the Boilermakers and Huskies to be favored in every game they will play between now and Selection Sunday. That’s wild regardless of the context, but especially so when you consider that neither team was ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll.

