College basketball rankings: Purdue a unanimous No. 1, Tennessee moves up to No. 2 in Coaches Poll

Well. 1 Purdue made a unanimous Sweep of both polls Monday as the Boilermakers stayed atop the Coaches Poll with all 32 Voters tabbing them as college basketball’s top team. Last week, the Boilermakers received 24 first-place votes while Alabama received eight. But the Crimson Tide dropped three spots to No. 5 this week following their 93-69 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Purdue continued to demonstrate that it is the class of the Big Ten as it won at Michigan and beat Michigan State at home to improve to 21-1 (10-1 Big Ten). Rising to No. 2 was Tennessee, which improved to 18-3 with an 82-71 win over Texas on Saturday. Also benefitting from Alabama’s fall was Virginia, which climbed two spots to No. 4 while extending its winning streak to six games.

Among the biggest risers was No. 11 Baylor, which vaulted six spots because of a huge week that included wins over Kansas and Arkansas. Elsewhere, it was a good week for the Big Ten in the Coaches Poll as No. 22 Indiana and No. 25 Illinois returned to the poll to give the Boilermakers some company in the top 25. Charleston and Duke each dropped out while No. 23 Auburn narrowly held on in the poll, dropping seven spots after losses to Texas A&M and West Virginia.

Coaches Poll



The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking :

Others receiving votes: 51 San Diego St; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; USC 11; Northwestern 9; 6 Boise St; Michigan St 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.

Dropped out: Well. 18 Charleston; Well. 25 Duke.