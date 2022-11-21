College basketball rankings: Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Baylor vs. UCLA Headline super schedule of games Sunday

The NFL owns Sundays, this Sunday included. But let the record show that the 14th day of this college basketball is also Sneaky great even if it’ll likely be overshadowed by football.

Check this tripleheader:

That’s three games featuring the six teams ranked 5th (Gonzaga), 7th (Kentucky), 9th (Virginia), 10th (Illinois), 14th (Baylor) and 15th (UCLA) in Sunday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

All three games are projected to be tight, with Gonzaga-Kentucky probably the biggest of the three, if only because either the Zags (2-1) or Wildcats (3-1) are guaranteed to take a second loss relatively early. Kentucky is in this position because it lost to Michigan State last Tuesday in the Champions Classic. Gonzaga is in this position because it lost at Texas last Wednesday.

For what it’s worth, Gonzaga hasn’t taken a second loss in November since the 2010-11 season, and Kentucky has only taken a second loss in November once in the past nine seasons. So one of these programs will find itself in unusual waters late Sunday when the final Horn sounds.

Texas remains No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the fourth straight morning and will likely stay there the rest of the month given that the Longhorns’ next two games are against Northern Arizona on Monday and UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. So, barring a big surprise, UT will be 5-0 with five double-digit victories when it plays Creighton — which is ranked 12th in the Top 25 And 1 — on the first day of December inside the Moody Center.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

In: Virginia Tech

Out: Saint Louis