College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Arizona could make moves in Top 25 And 1 after critical Saturday

The best Saturday of the season to date is on tap, complete with a schedule featuring five games between schools ranked in the top 20 of Saturday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Here’s the rundown:

How good is that?

My two favorite things about this group of games is that 1) the tip-times are staggered from early to late and 2) three of the five will be played on campuses in true home-road environments, which is how I prefer college basketball. Showdowns in the Bahamas or Brooklyn or South Dakota are great, I guess, but everything is more interesting in true home-road environments with student sections and bands. It looks better. It sounds better. It just is better. So the fact that we’ll get to spend this Saturday watching (in order) Kansas host a Big Ten contender inside Allen Fieldhouse, Virginia host the AAC favorite inside John Paul Jones Arena, and Arizona host a SEC contender inside the McKale Center is an early holiday present.

All of this should be terrific.

It’ll likely lead to some significant changes in the Top 25 And 1, where Purdue remains No. 1 heading into Saturday’s game with Davidson in Indianapolis. Matt Painter’s Boilermakers are 10-0 with double-digit victories over both Gonzaga and Duke. They’re led by national player of the year candidate Zach Edey, who is averaging 22.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

Top 25 And 1 rankings