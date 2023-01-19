College basketball rankings: Kansas still No. 1, but Tennessee, UConn and Arizona fall

The Chaos is glorious, isn’t it? Eleven teams that were ranked in the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday. That’s the highest number to fall in a single day since January 2011, according to CBS research guru Andy Tulin. Two other top 25 teams, Kansas and Texas, won at home by two points. It’s not uncommon to see a lot of topsy turviness this time of year, but things are unstable even by this sport’s usual standards. That portends a delightfully chaotic March Madness (again), not to mention a joyful muddle for your Resident Ranker to clean up (again).

It is my Honor and duty to present once again the correct order of the top 25 teams in college basketball, as submitted to the Associated Press on Sunday night:

Seth Davis’ Top 25 for Monday, Jan. 16

Dropped out: Arkansas (14), San Diego State (21)

Almost Famous: Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa

Notes on the votes

• The biggest decisions I had to make were how far to drop my three top-10 teams that lost — Tennessee, UConn and Arizona. The Volunteers’ loss at home to Kentucky was surprising to say the least, but they had been playing great up to that point, and they did beat Kansas in the Bahamas over Thanksgiving. Tennessee plays Mississippi State and LSU on the road this week, so if the Vols can win both those games, they should hold their ground or even possibly move up a spot or two next week.

The losses suffered by the other two were part of a larger pattern. UConn started the season 14-0 and surged from unranked to No. 2 in the AP poll. Plenty of Huskies fans had sharp criticisms for me for not putting them at the top. I’m sure those same fans will be offering up mea culpas now that the Huskies have lost four of their last five games. The first three losses were on the road to good teams (Xavier, Providence and Marquette, with a home win over Creighton in between), but Sunday’s 85-74 home loss to St. John’s was a different story. The Red Storm are not as bad as their 3-5 Big East record would indicate, but there is no doubt the Huskies took them lightly, which was inexcusable considering the slide they’ve been on. UConn is still strong in the metrics (No. 7 NET, No. 6 KenPom, No. 9 KPI), but clearly this is not a top 10 team. I slotted it purely on feel.

I left Arizona one spot ahead of UConn because its slide is just two losses in three games, and neither were in Quad 3 (unlike UConn’s loss to St. John’s). I did this even though the Wildcats’ metrics are weaker than UConn’s (No. 11 KPI, No. 12 NET, No. 20 KenPom). Also, Arizona’s loss to Oregon came on the road. The Wildcats’ schedule won’t get any easier with USC and UCLA coming to Tucson this week. Then again, those are great opportunities for the Cats to get their swagger back. There’s plenty of time, but this team hasn’t had a good two weeks.

• Kansas had yet another squeaker on Saturday at home against Iowa State. I didn’t want to bump the Jayhawks because I tend to be protective of that top spot, as many of you know. But I did see fit to reward the Cyclones. Their 4-0 start in the Big 12 included road wins at Oklahoma and TCU, and they have moved up to No. 10 in the NET and No. 13 in KenPom. They’ve got a big game coming up Tuesday night at home against Texas.

I did, however, feel compelled to do some minor reshuffling in my top five even though none of those teams lost. Alabama is just destroying people, and the Crimson Tide show no signs of slowing down. They also won at Houston on Dec. 10, so I wanted to keep them ahead of the Cougars.

On the other hand, Gonzaga is not nearly the dominant team in the WCC it has been in the past. The Zags had to come from 10 points down with five minutes to play to win at BYU on Thursday night. Their two wins prior to that, at San Francisco and at Santa Clara, came by a total of seven points. I realize Gonzaga beat Alabama on Dec. 17 in Birmingham, but that was four weeks ago, and if they played Tomorrow on a neutral court the Tide would be a clear favorite.

• You can see in my second tier just how high a value I place on home-court advantage. It’s impossible to make everything line up, but just as an example, Texas stayed behind TCU because even though the Longhorns beat the Horned Frogs last week, it was a close game and it was played in Austin. Kansas State lost by a big margin to TCU, but that game was in Fort Worth, so the Wildcats stayed at the same place I had them last week. Providence didn’t get pinged for losing at Creighton, and Marquette didn’t get pinged for losing at Xavier. Marquette should probably be ahead of Providence because the Golden Eagles lost to the Friars in double overtime in Providence on Dec. 20, which is as good as a win. Marquette will get a chance for revenge when the two teams play on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

• The toughest team for me to assess was Wisconsin. The Badgers have lost three in a row, but they were all respectable losses (at Illinois, vs. Michigan State, at Indiana). I only dropped the Badgers five spots because they played all those games without their leading scorer and best interior defender, Tyler Wahl. Moreover, Wahl should be back soon. If he were going to be out for a long time, the Badgers’ ranking would reflect who they are without him. As I’ve often said, injuries are the most challenging and subjective factors when it comes to ranking teams. I tend to factor in the expected time a player will be out in my decision.

• Arkansas is on a hideous tailspin, having lost four of its last five, so it was an easy decision to drop the Hogs. San Diego State was a closer call. Not only did the Aztecs lose at home to New Mexico on Saturday, they also lost to Saint Mary’s on a neutral court on Dec. 10. Some weeks, I’m scrounging for teams to fill out my ballot, but this week I had a harder time whittling things down, so San Diego State got the axe. The Mountain West is a great league, so it shouldn’t be hard for SDSU to play its way back in.

• As for the Lobos, they also have a road win over Saint Mary’s, and they clearly looked like a top 25 outfit while getting that win in Viejas Arena. Four of New Mexico’s next six games are in The Pit, so this team could stick around for a while. Richard Pitino is doing some great work in Year 2 in Albuquerque.

• The Big Ten is a wonderful mess. I probably should have ranked Rutgers after it won at Purdue on Jan. 2, but the Scarlet Knights lost at home to Iowa the following Sunday. They got a number next to their name courtesy of wins last week at Northwestern (which is no automatic these days) and Ohio State at home (the Buckeyes have now lost four straight). Plus, the metrics love Rutgers: No. 10 BartTorvik, No. 14 KenPom, No. 16 NET.

I left Michigan State at No. 25 because even though Wisconsin played the Spartans without Wahl last Tuesday, it’s never easy to win in the Kohl Center. Michigan State lost at Illinois Friday, but again — a road loss to a good team is not a negative. The Spartans host Purdue on Monday and Rutgers on Thursday night and might need to at least split those games to stay ranked next week.

Illinois’ win over the Spartans was its third straight after losing two out of three. The Illini’s metrics are pretty meh, so I decided to wait another week or two in order to see if they can keep the momentum going.

Indiana dominated Wisconsin on Saturday, but the Hoosiers were not close to being ranked. The win came at home against a team that was missing its best player, and earlier in the week the Hoosiers fell by 19 at Penn State to lose their third straight game.

• And finally, I hate to be the proverbial Skunk at the garden party again, but there simply is no Rationale for ranking Charleston. The Cougars ran their nation’s longest win streak to 17 games, so I anticipate they will improve upon their No. 22 ranking in the AP poll. But this team has zero Quad 1 wins, and it is ranked No. 50 in the NET and No. 80 is KenPom. (KPI, which puts a heavier emphasis on results over efficiency, has Charleston at No. 24.) Charleston hasn’t played a top 100 team since Nov. 23, and it lost by 16 points at North Carolina on Nov. 11. I actually have the Cougars ranked No. 6 in my Mid-Major Top 10 over at Hoop Thoughts, behind Florida Atlantic and Boise State. It’s a great story and I’m rooting for this team to keep winning, but my fellow AP Voters are shooting airballs on this one.

