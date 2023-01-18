College basketball rankings: Kansas State Vaults to No. 6 in Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Rival Kansas

Kansas at Kansas State was billed as Tuesday night’s biggest game — a top-15 Showdown between two in-state rivals, one of which has a Coach (Bill Self) already in possession of two national titles and a spot in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the other led by a first-year Coach (Jerome Tang) who entered with just 17 results under his belt.

The contest lived up to expectations.

Awesome game.

Final score: Kansas State 83, Kansas 82 in OT.

So that’s the new biggest win of Tang’s still-young head-coaching career. His Wildcats are now 16-2 overall, 5-1 in the Big 12 and up to No. 6 in Wednesday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

“I told y’all, we’ll get you one court-storming!” Tang said to KSU fans after they made their way to the playing surface to celebrate immediately after the final buzzer. “From here on out, expect to win!”

Mic. Drop.

As we discussed on Tuesday night’s Episode of “Inside College Basketball”, Kansas State is the best story in the sport. The Wildcats were picked to finish last in the Big 12 after winning just 14 games last season. They’ve already topped that win total by two games and are now 5-1 in Quadrant 1 and tied atop the Big 12 standings with Kansas and Iowa State.

Kansas State’s jump to No. 6, combined with Iowa State’s jump to No. 8 following Tuesday’s 78-67 win over Texas, caused Xavier, TCU and Tennessee to each be pushed down in the Top 25 And 1, no fault of their own. The only other movement of note is that Clemson is out of the Top 25 And 1 after losing 87-77 at Wake Forest on Tuesday. Brad Brownell’s Tigers have been replaced in the Top 25 And 1 by Rutgers, which is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Purdue, Ohio State, Maryland, Northwestern and Wake Forest.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

In: Rutgers | Out: Clemson