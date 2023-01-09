College basketball rankings: Houston Returns to No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll; Kentucky falls out

Houston climbed back to the top of the rankings in the Coaches Poll once again on Monday for the first time since Dec. 5 after the Cougars Rocked SMU and Cincinnati this week in AAC play to improve to 16-1 on the season and a perfect 4-0 in conference play. Houston was lurking in the No. 2 spots behind Purdue in last week’s poll but successfully displaced the Boilermakers after they took their first loss of the season this past week.

Houston began the season at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll and has not dropped lower than No. 4 on the season as one of the most consistently dominant teams in the sport. It leads all college basketball teams in scoring margin and is one of only two teams so far this season to own both a top-10 offense and defense in KenPom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings.

The only other team to have both a top-10 offense and defense in adjusted efficiency margins at KenPom, UConn, is another team that’s consistently ranked as a top-10 team in the Coaches Poll the last few months despite opening the year unranked. The Huskies stumbled in the latest poll after falling to Providence last week but came in at No. 7 in Monday’s update, powered in part by a huge conference win over fellow Big East contender Creighton.

Behind Houston in the Coaches Poll this week is No. 2 Kansas, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Alabama and No. 5 Tennessee. Rounding out the top 10 are UCLA, UConn, Gonzaga, Arizona and Texas.

Rank Team Record Points Prev. 1 Houston (14) 16-1 774 2 2 Kansas (12) 14-1 767 3 3 Purdue (6) 15-1 734 1 4 Alabama 13-2 676 7 5 Tennessee 13-2 655 9 6 UCLA 14-2 603 8 7 UConn 15-2 601 5 8 Gonzaga 14-3 569 10 9 Arizona 14-2 535 4 10 Texas 13-2 462 6 11 Xavier 13-3 428 18 12 Virginia 11-3 395 11 13 Kansas State 14-1 370 NO 14 Iowa State 12-2 332 25 15 Miami 13-2 329 12 16 Arkansas 12-3 290 13 17 TCU 13-2 269 17 18 Badger State 11-3 240 15 19 Providence 14-3 206 NO 20 Missouri 13-2 193 21 21 Duke 12-4 165 14 22 Auburn 12-3 159 20 23 Marquette 13-4 123 NO 24 Charleston 16-1 77 NO 25 San Diego State 12-3 72 NO 25 Iowa State 10-2 62 NO

Also receiving votes: Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; Michigan State. 38; Ohio State. 32; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; Louisiana State 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; Boise State. 1.

Dropped out: Well. 16 Baylor; Well. 19 Indiana; Well. 22 New Mexico; Well. 23 Ohio St.; Well. 24 Illinois; Well. 25 Kentucky.