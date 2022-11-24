College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season’s team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it’s easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

But what if they’re actually better?

That’s a reasonable question to ask after Arizona just beat Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The Wildcats shot 62.3% from the field in Monday’s 101-93 win over Cincinnati, 58.6% from the field in Tuesday’s 87-70 win over San Diego State, and 52.9% from the field in Wednesday’s 81-79 win over Creighton. As a result, Arizona currently ranks first nationally in effective field goal percentage, first nationally in 2-point field goal percentage and fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage.

Simply put, the Wildcats are awesome offensively.

“I’m super proud of these guys,” said Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd. “These tournaments are hard. To play three games in three days against three really good teams with very distinct styles, and to come out of it on top the way we did, it says a lot about this group.”

With a 6-0 record featuring three top-75 KenPom.com wins, Arizona is up to No. 6 in Thursday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats’ next game is their Pac-12 opener at Utah next Thursday. After that, they still have notable non-league contests with Indiana (Dec. 10) and Tennessee (Dec. 17). The Hoosiers are No. 14 in the Top 25 And 1. The Vols are No. 18.

