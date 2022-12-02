College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It’s impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the Ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

“When you have Arizona on your chest, you expect the other team’s best shot — and, obviously, their shot was a lot better than Ours tonight,” Arizona Coach Tommy Lloyd said after the 15-point defeat. “We didn’t match it, especially early in the game.”

Arizona arrived in Utah averaging 97.5 points per contest after scoring at least 81 points in each of its first six games. Against the Utes, though, Arizona only scored a season-low 66 points in part because the Wildcats missed 24 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted.

“We really guarded well,” said Utah Coach Craig Smith. “That’s been our deal this year.”

The double-digit loss is why Arizona fell from No. 4 to No. 13 in Friday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That development moved everybody previously ranked from No. 5 to No. 13 up one spot — including Creighton, which lost 72-67 at Texas on Thursday night. Simply put, Creighton didn’t do anything at Texas to lose its place in the Top 25 And 1’s pecking order, so the Bluejays remain in between Indiana and Arkansas heading into the weekend.

Top 25 And 1 rankings