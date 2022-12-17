College basketball rankings: AP Top 25 impact for games on Saturday, Dec. 17

We’ve got a loaded Saturday of college basketball with the college football regular season over. Sure, Bowl games will be going on, but there aren’t really any of note. We do have a handful of very good college basketball matchups, including No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 14 Indiana and No. 5 Houston vs. No. 2 Virginia.

Also on the schedule is No. 3 UConn in their first bit of Big East action, plus No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 15 Gonzaga. The other Matchup to look out for is UNC, which started the season at No. 1 but has fallen out of the rankings after losing four straight games over the Thanksgiving tournament cycle. UNC will look to get a big win over No. 23 Ohio State heading into ACC play.

With some ranked teams expected to lose on Saturday, we’re going to be tracking the action and how it may impact the AP Top 25 heading into next week.

Top 25 Rankings December 12

AP Poll Team Coaches Poll Team NET Team KenPom Team
1 Purdue 1 Purdue 1 UConn 1 UConn
2 Virginia 2 Virginia 2 Houston 2 Houston
3 UConn 3 UConn 3 Purdue 3 Tennessee
4 Alabama 4 Houston 4 Tennessee 4 Texas
5 Houston 5 Alabama 5 Alabama 5 Purdue
6 Tennessee 6 Kansas 6 Mississippi St. 6 Kentucky
7 Texas 7 Tennessee 7 Kansas 7 Kansas
8 Kansas 8 Texas 8 West Virginia 8 UCLA
9 Arizona 9 Arizona 9 Virginia 9 Virginia
10 Arkansas 10 Arkansas 10 Texas 10 Alabama
11 Baylor 11 Baylor 11 Fla. Atlantic 11 Gonzaga
12 Duke 12 Duke 12 Utah St. 12 Arizona
13 Kentucky 13 Kentucky 13 Duke 13 Duke
14 Indiana 14 UCLA 14 UCLA 14 Arkansas
15 Gonzaga 15 Gonzaga 15 Arizona 15 Baylor
16 UCLA 16 Indiana 16 Saint Mary’s 16 Indiana
17 Mississippi State 17 Maryland 17 Maryland 17 Maryland
18 Illinois 18 Auburn 18 Utah 18 Auburn
19 Auburn 19 Illinois 19 Gonzaga 19 Illinois
20 Maryland 20 Mississippi State 20 Indiana 20 Ohio St.
21 TCU 21 Ohio State 21 Southern Miss. 21 Saint Mary’s
22 Badger State 22 TCU 22 Baylor 22 Mississippi State
23 Ohio State 23 Badger State 23 Sam Houston 23 West Virginia
24 Virginia Tech 23 Virginia Tech 24 Arkansas 24 Iowa
25 Miami 25 Miami 25 New Mexico 25 North Carolina

