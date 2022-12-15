College basketball rankings: Alabama holds at No. 4 in Top 25 And 1 as Brandon Miller continues to shine

Alabama’s Brandon Miller was a Consensus five-star prospect in the Class of 2022, and guys like that always come with big expectations. Sometimes they meet them. Other times they don’t. Safe to say, Miller is the former.

The 6-9 freshman continued his stellar first (and likely only) year of college basketball Tuesday night in the Crimson Tide’s 91-88 win over Memphis. Miller took 13 shots, made seven of them and finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. He sank four of the eight 3-pointers he attempted, and is now averaging team-highs in points (18.5) and rebounds (8.4) while shooting 43.7% from 3-point range on 7.1 attempts per game.

“He wants to win,” said Alabama Coach Nate Oats. “He’s a kid who is really invested in Alabama basketball [and] wants to make us as good a team as we can be. When we need him to rebound, defend, get some deflections, he’s been able to do that for us.”

And then some.

Miller has scored at least 24 points three times and is the biggest reason Alabama is 9-1 with wins over Houston, North Carolina and Memphis. The Lone defeat is an 82-67 loss to a UConn team that’s 11-0 with 11 double-digit wins. That’s a strong resume for Alabama and why the Crimson Tide remains No. 4 in Wednesday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Next up for Alabama is Saturday’s Showdown with Gonzaga in Birmingham. The Zags, ranked 12th in the Top 25 And 1, will enter the game with an 8-3 record featuring wins over Kentucky, Xavier and Michigan State and losses to Purdue, Texas and Baylor.

Top 25 And 1 rankings