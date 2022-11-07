College basketball preseason All-America teams released by 247Sports headlined by Gonzaga, UNC, Kentucky

G/F JALEN WILSONKANSAS (1 point): Wilson helped Kansas win a title as one of the best role players in the country. But it’s Wilson’s turn to be a go-to option for a preseason top-10 team. Wilson is an improved 3-point jumper away from being a 2023 NBA Draft selection.

G KEYONTE GEORGEBAYLOR (1 point): The five-star freshman is wired to score, and Baylor won’t shy away from letting him go to work. Baylor’s backcourt is absolutely loaded, but George will be a threat to go for 30 every night.

C ZACH EDEYPURDUE (2 points): Purdue is going to feed the rock to its 7-foot-4 big man. Edey had a whopping 34.2% usage rate last season. His minutes are set to spike, so Edey is a Threat to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.

C ADAMA SANOGOUCONN (1 point): Sanogo is an absolute load to handle in the paint. The UConn star is an outstanding rebounder, and an even bigger usage rate is on the table for Sanogo in 2022-23

G/F CAM WHITMOREVILLANOVA (1 point): The powerful, explosive wing looks ready to be one of the best freshmen in the country. Whitmore projects to be a Menace defensively for Villanova, and if he can quickly shake off a preseason thumb surgery, Whitmore could be in the mix for Big East Player of the Year.

F CHRIS MURRAYIOWA (1 point): Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Keegan Murray have all become All-Americans in recent history at Iowa. Kris Murray could be up next. The long, lanky forward opted to pass on the NBA to run it back at Iowa for his junior season. Murray leading the Big Ten in scoring is in the range of potential outcomes.

G ADAM FLAGLERBAYLOR (1 point): Flagler is arguably college basketball’s best 3-point shooter. Baylor will ask him to handle more of the traditional point guard duties, but Flagler strikes fear into everyone he goes up against because he is capable of draining an avalanche of triples.

G MATT BRADLEYSAN DIEGO STATE (1 point): Bradley is the engine of a very good San Diego State squad. Bradley stuffed the stat sheet last season, averaging 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Expect more of the same for Bradley and the Aztecs.