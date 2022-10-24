College Basketball player of the year rankings for 2022–23

A new college basketball season kicks off on Nov. 7, and with it will come both old and new faces who rise into the spotlight. By the end of the season, one name will rise above the rest and capture the National Player of the Year award. In the meantime, here’s our look at where the race stands in the preseason, led by the reigning winner.

1. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

It’s not often the Consensus men’s National Player of the Year returns to college for more, but here we are. And considering how hard Tshiebwe plays and the physical advantage he’ll enjoy yet again, repeating last year’s averages of 17 points and 15 rebounds may not be that difficult. The Harder part may be recapturing the Imagination of voters—the last back-to-back men’s Wooden Winner was Ralph Sampson in 1982 and ’83—but that’s more an obvious byproduct of players headed to the pros early than a glaring lack of precedent. Tshiebwe should have even better service with freshman Cason Wallace on board at Kentucky to help distribute the ball, as well.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button