College basketball player Hansel Enmanuel has one arm, NIL deals

When Northwestern State University guard Hansel Enmanuel rebounded his own missed free throw Saturday night and finished with an emphatic dunk, it felt to him like an announcement of his arrival on the college basketball scene.

“I’ve been waiting for that moment,” Enmanuel told the USA Today Network before practice this week on the NSU campus in Natchitoches, La. “It was cool.”

The basketball world noticed, too, not just because of the dunk but because Enmanuel has only one arm.

His dunk was Featured as one of ESPN’s top plays, but Enmanuel’s skills have already been showcased nationally, first at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla., then in a Gatorade commercial.

Enmanuel, 19, lost his left arm after a childhood accident in his home country, the Dominican Republic, but he never considered it a barrier.

