College basketball Picks today: Best bets on Wednesday, Nov. 9

The college basketball season has officially begun, and we take a look at some of the best bets available for Wednesday’s NCAA men’s games.

College basketball picks: November 9

Bellarmine +8 vs. Louisville (-110)

This is a really fascinating matchup between a once-great team that failed to hit .500 last season, and an up-and-comer who won’t even qualify for the NCAA tournament until 2025 because of how recently they joined Division I. The Cardinals enter with a new Coach in Kenny Payne, but this Bellarmine team is frothing at the mouth for the opportunity to prove themselves against a big name after winning the Atlantic Sun conference last year. I’m taking the Knights to cover.

Davidson -4 vs. Wright State (-105)

Davidson enters this Matchup with a win already under their belts, while this serves as Wright State’s season opener. Davidson shot 45% from the field and made 44% of their three-point attempts, so if they can keep that up — especially from the outside — they should be able to cover the spread against the Raiders. Davidson’s centerpiece is senior Foster Loyer, who put up 30 points in their season opener.

FGCU ML vs San Diego (+145)

Florida Gulf Coast had a dominant win over USC basketball (who went 26-8 last season) in their season opener, and the perennial March Madness contender faces a 1-0 San Diego team tonight who have only faced Sonoma State so far this season. While San Diego enters as the favorite, FGCU’s offensive momentum and chemistry from the second half against the Trojans should carry over to this game. I like the Eagles Moneyline here.